Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $3.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

NYSE:NAT opened at $3.25 on Monday. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $478.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.