Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Trading Up 7.9%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s share price traded up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $13.03. 14,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,391,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

NOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $789.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after buying an additional 935,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 415.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 244,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 132,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $624,000. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

