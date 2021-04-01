Northern Trust Corp Has $20.68 Million Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,678 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AZZ were worth $20,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AZZ during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $171,973.67. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $102,825.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,848.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,060 shares of company stock valued at $456,853. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $50.35 on Thursday. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.76 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

AZZ has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries.

