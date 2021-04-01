Northern Trust Corp Sells 24,342 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 799,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,342 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $22,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $8,383,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of GTY opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.49 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

Getty Realty Profile

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.