Northern Trust Corp Sells 30,334 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,334 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $21,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Aegis upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

