Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Shares of NTRS opened at $105.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.65. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $107.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,717,000 after buying an additional 167,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,250,000 after buying an additional 28,534 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after buying an additional 921,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

