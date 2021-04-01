NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 39,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,408. The company has a current ratio of 63.25, a quick ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.80 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

NG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NovaGold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

