NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Up 73.2% in March

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NSSXF remained flat at $$28.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21. NS Solutions has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $28.21.

About NS Solutions

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit