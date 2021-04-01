NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Up 73.2% in March

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of NSSXF remained flat at $$28.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21. NS Solutions has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $28.21.
About NS Solutions
