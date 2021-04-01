NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Short Interest Update

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

NXPI traded up $6.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.08. 2,511,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,034. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.98. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $72.86 and a fifty-two week high of $209.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $13,059,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,248,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

