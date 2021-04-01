Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Short Interest Update

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the February 28th total of 49,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 225,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,541,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $53,390,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. MKM Partners started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $59.39 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $65.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

