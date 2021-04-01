Olyseum Trading Down 91.3% Over Last 7 Days (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Olyseum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0701 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Olyseum has traded 91.3% lower against the US dollar. Olyseum has a total market capitalization of $140,189.04 and $2.35 million worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00064010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.54 or 0.00320088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.59 or 0.00784597 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00089379 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00029177 BTC.

Olyseum Profile

Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,001 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

Buying and Selling Olyseum

