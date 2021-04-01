Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OMCL stock traded up $4.85 on Thursday, hitting $134.72. The company had a trading volume of 320,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,662. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.32.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,663,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,702,000 after purchasing an additional 172,920 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,118,000 after buying an additional 20,140 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth about $105,335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Omnicell by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after acquiring an additional 241,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 615,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

