Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

ONCT opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $410.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.66.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

