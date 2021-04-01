Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

ONCT opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $410.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.66.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

See Also: What is operating income?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit