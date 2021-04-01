One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 265,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 636,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSS shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 268,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,508. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $151,729.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,431.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

