Opium Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.62 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Opium has a total market capitalization of $28.62 million and approximately $449,926.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $6.88 or 0.00011569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opium has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00064413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.79 or 0.00386521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.19 or 0.00807724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00089455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00048401 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00029197 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.