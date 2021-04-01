Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.38

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $1.41. Opsens shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 70,670 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPSSF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Opsens from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Opsens in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

