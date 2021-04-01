Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the February 28th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

NASDAQ OPT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,740. Opthea has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Opthea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Opthea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,100,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opthea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Opthea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Opthea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

