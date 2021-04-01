Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in CVS Health by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.69. 213,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,127,052. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 589,025 shares of company stock worth $44,267,002 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

