Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,195 SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 72,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 65,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.21. 69,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,603. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $47.10.

