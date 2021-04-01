Orion Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 544 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $43,794,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Illumina by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $206,668,000 after purchasing an additional 347,263 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Illumina by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,674 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $386.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,653. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.14 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $109,581.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,687,250.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total transaction of $1,111,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,171 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,937.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,185 shares of company stock worth $7,451,728 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Cowen increased their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.35.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

