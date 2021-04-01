Orion Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 544 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $43,794,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Illumina by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $206,668,000 after purchasing an additional 347,263 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Illumina by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,674 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $386.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,653. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.14 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $109,581.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,687,250.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total transaction of $1,111,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,171 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,937.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,185 shares of company stock worth $7,451,728 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Cowen increased their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.35.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit