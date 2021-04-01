Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $848,000. Change Path LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.1% in the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,532 shares of company stock worth $23,463,201. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $58.59 on Thursday, hitting $2,127.22. The stock had a trading volume of 70,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,190. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,070.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1,797.23. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,079.81 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,199.44.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

