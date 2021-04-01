Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,231,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.99. 1,550,388 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

