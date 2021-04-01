Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,231,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.99. 1,550,388 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit