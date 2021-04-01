Orion Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 78.6% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.5% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 539,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $107,824,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 94,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.15.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $4.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.99. The stock had a trading volume of 188,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,235,714. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.60 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.77.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,899 shares of company stock worth $16,111,567. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

