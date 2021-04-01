Orion Protocol (ORN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $436.45 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $436.45 million and approximately $96.52 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $20.99 or 0.00035694 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00063172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.88 or 0.00328009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.73 or 0.00798809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00089707 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00047763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028460 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,794,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

Orion Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

