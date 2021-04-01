Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orrstown Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.35. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $30.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ORRF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $250.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.13%.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. acquired 1,411 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,321.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 3,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $64,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,026.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 459.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

