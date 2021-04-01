Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OSCR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $26.88 on Monday. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

In other news, CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $14,285,154.00. Also, VP Ari Fischel sold 6,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $259,779.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 615,747 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,133.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

