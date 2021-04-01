Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 998,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

OR traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. 14,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,327. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $13.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

