Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives C$23.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OR. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cormark lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TSE OR traded up C$0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.38. 195,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$10.51 and a one year high of C$17.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 142.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$1,796,237.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,223,602.51.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

