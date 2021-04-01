Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,100 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the February 28th total of 455,400 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 119,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 492,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 261,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFTW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,035. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.45. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily in Software-as-a-Service model. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

