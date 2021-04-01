OST Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.70 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. OST has a market cap of $32.01 million and $3.70 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OST has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. One OST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00051906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.36 or 0.00648603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00068312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00026059 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com

OST Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

