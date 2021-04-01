Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on OM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Shares of OM stock opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $835,346.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,380.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $166,985.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,986.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 573,161 shares of company stock valued at $28,842,558.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

