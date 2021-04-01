Oxygen (OXY) Price Hits $2.83 on Top Exchanges

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Oxygen has a market cap of $141.88 million and $2.32 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00004800 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009224 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000729 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

