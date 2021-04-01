PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

PACW opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 161,688 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after buying an additional 614,476 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

