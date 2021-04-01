Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Momo were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Momo by 6.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Momo by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Momo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Momo by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Momo Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

