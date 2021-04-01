Paloma Partners Management Co Has $495,000 Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,989 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after acquiring an additional 458,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,299,000 after acquiring an additional 299,525 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.