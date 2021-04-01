Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,748 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR opened at $23.71 on Thursday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,801,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,185.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $83,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $217,153.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,332 shares of company stock worth $5,952,964. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

