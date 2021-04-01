Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. Acquires 21,500 Shares

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,995.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$131,595.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 7,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,750.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 24th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00.
  • On Monday, March 22nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00.
  • On Friday, March 19th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 9,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$7,830.00.
  • On Monday, March 15th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.94 per share, with a total value of C$47,000.00.
  • On Friday, March 12th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 3,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$2,790.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 10th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 33,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$30,030.00.
  • On Monday, March 8th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 9,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$8,075.00.
  • On Thursday, March 4th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 2nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 17,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,700.00.

Shares of CVE POE opened at C$0.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.46 and a twelve month high of C$0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$45.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE)

Comments


