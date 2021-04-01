Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. Acquires 33,000 Shares of Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 631,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$574,665.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 7,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 9,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,830.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 21,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,995.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,000.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 3,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,790.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 9,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,075.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 17,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,700.00.

POE opened at C$0.89 on Thursday. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$0.96. The company has a market cap of C$45.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

