Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,833,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,157 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 2.6% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,044,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $116,018,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $68,444,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.00.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $314.71. 10,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.66. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $113.80 and a 1-year high of $321.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

