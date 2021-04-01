Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Partners Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

PGPHF traded up $24.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,318.97. 336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145. Partners Group has a one year low of $645.00 and a one year high of $1,318.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,246.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,115.42.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

