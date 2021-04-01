PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,144,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2,337.0% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in PayPal by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,373,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,720,000 after buying an additional 19,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $8.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,725,587. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.88 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.43 and a 200-day moving average of $225.77.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

