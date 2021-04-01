PENG Market Capitalization Reaches $470,996.96 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, PENG has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One PENG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PENG has a total market cap of $470,996.96 and $15.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PENG

PENG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,488,029,334 coins and its circulating supply is 7,854,560,971 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

Buying and Selling PENG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

