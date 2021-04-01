PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Short Interest Up 53.5% in March

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the February 28th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.88. 598,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,762. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $70.01 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.80.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

