Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Simmons

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was downgraded by Simmons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt upgraded Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Persimmon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of PSMMY opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.67. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.54.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

