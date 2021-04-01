PFM Health Sciences LP Buys 60,783 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,783 shares during the period. Anthem makes up 1.9% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $52,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $356.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,295. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.16 and a fifty-two week high of $379.13.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.81.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.