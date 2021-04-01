PFM Health Sciences LP Grows Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,074,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804,189 shares during the period. Avantor comprises approximately 2.1% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 0.36% of Avantor worth $58,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Avantor by 1,743.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.44. 36,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,348. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 394,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,654,197.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,728 shares of company stock worth $4,448,841. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

