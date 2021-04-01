PFM Health Sciences LP Makes New $35.80 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $35,804,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.3% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 35,443 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,573,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,612 shares of company stock worth $6,777,233. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $370.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,385. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.03 and a 12 month high of $380.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.13 and a 200-day moving average of $337.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $350.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

