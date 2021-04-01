PFM Health Sciences LP Purchases New Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 94,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $23,380,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Waters by 1.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Waters by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Waters by 11.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 81,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Waters by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,483,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $284.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,845. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $171.38 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.38.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

