PFM Health Sciences LP Takes $14.49 Million Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $613,164.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ZLAB traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,974. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.74.

ZLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.80.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

