PFM Health Sciences LP Takes $2.10 Million Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDIT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 273.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 17.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,282,000 after purchasing an additional 510,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.28. 57,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,500. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.